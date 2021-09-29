September 26, 2021
Formelry of Jefferson, WI - Norma Jean Peters, formerly of Jefferson, passed away on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Reena Memory Care in Fort Atkinson.
Norma was born on October 19, 1931 in Oderbolt, Iowa to Oliver and Irene Ellis. She grew up in Storm Lake, Iowa and attended Storm Lakes very first kindergarten, which is when she first met Allan "Pete" Peters, her future husband. Norma attended Storm Lake public schools, where she excelled in music and was an award-winning trumpet player. She starting dating Pete in her Junior year. They eloped to North Carolina in 1952 during Pete's Junior year at college. They lived in Manchester, Keokuk, and Eagle Grove in Iowa where they raised their three sons, Kent, Kim and Kelly.
In 1976, Pete took a position as Principal to institute a middle school program in Jefferson. So, they moved and built a house on the Rock River, where they lived for 42 years and Norma could enjoy her love of boating and water. During this time, she worked for a few different jobs, working for Nancy Voltz as a seamstress (where she created and sewed an outfit for Country music star, Lynn Anderson). She demonstrated Amana microwaves and Jenn Aire stoves all over South-East Wisconsin when they first came on the market, and she worked for Farming Magazine. Norma also volunteered her time at Hoard Museum and Aztalan State Park.
She had many interests. Norma loved to fish and was very good on both open water and ice. She was an accomplished cook and had an extensive cookbook collection. She loved to sew and quilt and made many quilts for herself and others. Norma enjoyed antiquing and had a number of antique collections, including blue enamelware and vintage blue glassware. She also loved swim class, her quilting club in Cambridge, and a visit to the casino on occasion.
Norma is survived by her husband, Allan Peters; son, Kelly (Debbie Jones) Peters; daughter-in-law, Cindy (Stepp) Peters; brother, Bob (June) Ellis; step-brother, Jaime Ellis; step-sister, Kathy (Larry) Peterson; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. She will be missed by her beloved Birman, Sammy.
Norma was preceded in death by her sons, Kent Peters, Kim Peters; and daughter-in-law, Jane (Kutcher) Peters.
The family would like to thank the staff at Reena Assisted Living and Memory Care and Rainbow Hospice for their care of Norma.
At Norma's request, there will be no formal services. The family will hold a private gathering in Storm Lake at a later date.
Memorials may be made in Norma's name to Rainbow Hospice or the Jefferson Humane Society.
Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.