JEFFERSON — Norma R. Free, 83, of Jefferson, returned to her heavenly Father on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020.
She was able to stay at her home with the care of her husband Gordon, daughter Catherine and the Rainbow Hospice staff, while battling Alzheimer’s.
Norma was born on the family farm in Farmington to the late Ruth and Henry Klettke on April 23, 1937. She attended Jefferson High School, graduating in 1954.
She married her husband, Gordon, on Dec. 28, 1957, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Jefferson. They had been residents of Jefferson ever since.
Norma worked for many years as an administrative secretary for many local businesses and local government, retiring from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department after 20 years of service.
Norma prided herself in her work, but also had many interests outside of the office, including: crafting, cooking and baking, camping, rosemaling, calligraphy, and especially gardening.
She was passionate about flowers and tending to her flower gardens. There wasn’t a flower that she didn’t like. There hardly was a day that went by in the summer that she didn’t have fresh flowers in the house.
Her faith in the Lord was strong and she was a proud member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Jefferson, where she once was a secretary, and involved in many church activities and functions.
She always was willing to help others less fortunate and take care of her family. Family was a very important part of her life.
She was a wonderful wife, Mom and Oma (grandmother) to her family. If you were going to Oma’s house, you knew there would be plenty to eat, some homemade treats and warm fellowship. Oma’s doors always were open and she delighted in organizing, cooking and hosting years of family get-togethers.
Norma is survived by her husband of 62 years, Gordon; her son, Kevin (Lori) Free of Ephraim; her daughter, Catherine (Steve) Dinkel of Jefferson; her wonderful granddaughters, Heidi Free, Holly (Beau) Thomas, Anna (fiance Noah Ludwig) Dinkel and Jenna Dinkel; her brother, Claude Klettke of Jefferson; and many nieces and nephews.
She also was preceded in death by her brother, Harold Wright; and her sister, Helen Overdahl.
The family wishes to thank the tireless work of the Rainbow Hospice workers who provided her with such loving care.
Donations may be made in honor of Norma to Tomorrow’s Hope or the Alzheimer’s Association. Due to the coronavirus, unfortunately, the funeral will be a private family service.
The family, however, wishes to extend the invitation to all for a special graveside visitation ceremony on Wednesday, Sept. 23, at 3 p.m., followed by a committal ceremony at 3:30 p.m. at the Union Cemetery, Dewey Avenue, Jefferson.
The Nitardy Funeral Home, Fort Atkinson, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be given to the family at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.