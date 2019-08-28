JEFFERSON — Norman C. Kostroski, 81, of Jefferson, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at his home.
Norman was born on Sept. 7, 1937, in Milwaukee, the son of Louis and Frances (Gavinski) Kostroski.
In the early 1950s, Norm’s father purchased a gas station in Rome and called it Louie’s Enco, and the family moved to area.
Norm was a 1955 graduate of Jefferson High School and soon thereafter, served his country in the U.S. Navy.
On June 25, 1960, he married Shirley Stevens at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Sullivan and the couple had four children.
Norm worked in manufacturing most of his working years and was a supervisor.
Norm loved to fish, and was an avid and excellent bowler. He served the City of Jefferson as an alderman in the 1980s.
He enjoyed gambling at casinos and taking trips to Las Vegas with his wife.
Norman had a quick wit and called himself frugal … his family called him something else.
He was a serious NASCAR fan and followed all Wisconsin sports teams.
Norm adored his family and he will be deeply missed.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley Kostroski of Jefferson; children, Alan Kostroski of Jefferson, Terry (Liz) Kostroski of Jefferson, Kim Kostroski of Jefferson and Kevin (Terri Mae) Kostroski of Fort Atkinson; nine grandchildren, Amanda, Zachary (Melissa), Sam, Ryan, Jacob, Kiarra, Nathan, Tianna and Autumn; two great-grandchildren, Kubrick and Corgan; siblings, Ronald (Sheila) Kostroski of Prairie du Sac and Lois Kostroski of Tampa, Fla. Norman also is survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of flowers or memorials please join the family for a celebration of Norm’s life held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15, at Towne Inn of Jefferson.
Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit:
