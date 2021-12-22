Olga Martinez

Fort Atkinson, WI - Olga (Paz) Martinez, 83, of Fort Atkinson passed into eternal life on December 15th, 2021 at her home.
Olga was born on December 15th, 1938 in Brownsville, Texas. She spent much of her early life in Brownsville, eventually graduating from Villa Maria High School in the area. She later married Arnulfo Martinez on August 16th, 1955 in the same city. They resided there for many years before moving up to Fort Atkinson. Olga then became a housekeeper at Countryside Nursing Home in Jefferson. She absolutely loved spending time with her grandkids and her kind spirit will be remembered by all who knew her.
Olga is survived by her children, Arnulfo Martinez Jr., Armando Martinez, Alberto Martinez, Alicia M. Meneses (Jose Luis), and Anita Martinez (Servando); her grandchildren, Yvonne Martinez, Juan Antonio Bautista Jr. (Yolanda), Julio Cesar Soto (Rebecca), Flaviano Soto Jr., Christopher Martinez, Miguel A. Martinez, Erica Martinez, Abe Martinez, and Manuel Martinez; her great-grandchildren, Rylee Karins, Teegan Robertson, Estephania Bautista, Julisa Bautista, Antonio Bautista, Max Bautista, Aviana Jaramillo, and Ezekiel Jaramillo; and her great-great grandchild, Noe Bautista. She is also survived by her brothers, Rueben and Pablo Paz; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Aurora Mendez; and her beloved husband, Arnulfo on January 4th, 2011; and her loving sister, Oralia Garcia.
Olga's Family would like to extend special thanks to Rainbow Hospice for their care and compassion.
