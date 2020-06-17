LAKE MILLS — Orean B. Strasburg, 103, formerly of Lake Mills, died on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Angels Grace Hospice Center in Oconomowoc.
She was born on Aug. 10, 1916, in Denmark, the daughter of the late Alrick and Mabel (Rasmussen) Storzer.
In 1934 she graduated from Washington High School in Milwaukee and moved to Lake Mills in 1936.
Orean married Victor Strasburg on May 28, 1938. He died on May 21, 1998.
Orean had been employed by Wesley Wendt DDS, was a cost clerk for Creamery Package Co., and secretary for the Lake Mills Middle School from 1960 to 1976.
She was a member of the Lake Mills Moravian Church, had taught Sunday school for 14 years, helped organize the Christmas Room Market Day and was active with the church youth group.
She enjoyed baking and cooking, and working with her hands knitting.
Survivors include her son, Kenneth (Susan) of Hartland; one grandson, David (Sonya) of Galveston, Texas; two great-grandchildren, Ava and Lauren; one sister, Lois Kaiser of Sun City Center, Fla.; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She also was preceded in death by her sister, Georgia Gipp.
A private family graveside service was held on Thursday, June 18, at the Rock Lake Cemetery.
If desired, memorials would be appreciated to the church.
Claussen Funeral Home in Lake Mills is assisting with arrangements.
