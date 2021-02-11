January 8, 1943 - February 9, 2021
Helenville, WI - ORIN C. SAMPHERE age 78 of Helenville passed away February 9, 2021 at his home in Helenville. He was born on January 8, 1943 in Milwaukee to Martin and Melba Samphere.
Orin served in the United States Army at Fort Riely in Kansas. He married Gloria Laurent in October of 1967. She preceded him in death on January 11, 2011. Orin worked as a Welder in manufacturing for many years. He loved fishing and gardening and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his family, children Lori (Michael) Funk of Helenville, Martin (Suzanne) Samphere of Big Bend, Lisa (Carl) Barriere of Sullivan. Grandchildren Pheadra (David) Wheaton,
Leah (Arik) Lynch, Austin Borbash, Brooke Samphere, Alie Funk, Jessica Brzezinski, great grandchildren Brylee Lynch, Sophia Lynch-Hunter/Connor Meschke. Siblings, Ronald Samphere of the Philippians, Terry Samphere of Milwaukee, Loretta (Jerry) Slusar of Arizona, Melody Sirna of Milwaukee. He is preceded in death by his parents, step son Wilhelm "Billy" Sonnheim, great granddaughter Laney Fay Lynch and brother Jeffrey Samphere.
The family will have a private gathering at a later date.
