DEERFIELD — Orvin Neuman Hilleque, of Deerfield, passed away from cancer on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at age 76.
Orv was born on April 4, 1944, to father James Andrew Hilleque II and mother Margie Elaine Hilleque.
Orv grew up in Fitchburg, where his family operated a sod farm for many years.
Orv had a passion for building things at an early age, starting with a go-cart at 16, which he crafted from a lawnmower motor. He assisted his dad building homes and learning the art of excellence, which he carried forward throughout his life, especially into his career as a cabinetmaker.
He built two businesses and, in semi-retirement, he worked for Wisconsin Built, a company he respected, that shared his standard for true craftmanship.
Later, Orv dove back into his first love of cars, winning blue ribbons at car shows for the work he did to give classic old cars new life.
Orv is survived by his daughter, Marjorie Hart; son, James Andrew Hilleque, III; and granddaughter, Katriina Hilleque.
He was predeceased by his brother, Earl Mcfadden, and leaves behind two sisters, Lucille Ahrens and Farrel Geisler.
A much-loved father, grandfather, brother and friend, Orv exemplified generosity of spirit. All who have known Orv are forever changed. We’re better for having known him, and will pay it forward with affection and respect.
At Orv’s request, there will be no formal services.
Those wishing to gather together as friends and family to remember the life of someone they loved, lifting a glass or sharing a bite, are welcome to call Denny Pete at (608) 212-9205.
Orv was a great animal lover, and his canine family members — Buckshot, Ringo and Max — will be lovingly cared for by a dear friend.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to an animal rescue of your choice.
Informed Choice Funeral & Cremation Alternatives, 3325 E. Washington Ave., Madison, is assisting with arrangements.
Please share your memories at www.informedchoicefunerals.com.
