Palmyra, WI - Palmera S. Breidenbach, 92, of Palmyra, WI passed away peacefully on Friday, July 22, 2022 at her home with her loving family by her side.
Palmera was born on November 18, 1929 in Cicero, IL the daughter of John and Grace (Palonis) Dillun. Palmera was of Lithuanian heritage and she was very proud of her culture and native land. She was a long-time member of the Lithuanian American Roman Catholic Women's Alliance and she carried her pride in her heritage with her throughout her life. On April 28, 1951, she married Donald Breidenbach and couple enjoyed nearly 60 years of marriage together until Don's passing in 2010. God blessed Donald and Palmera with three loving children, Connie, Paul and Stefan. Palmera worked as a Teacher's Aid at Palmyra Elementary after her youngest child was in grade school, retiring in 1994. Her favorite job was being a loving mom and grandma. She had many interests during her life. She was a wonderful baker and cook, and loved making cakes and desserts. She also enjoyed gardening, sewing, and canning, just to name a few things. She was an involved parent and led the local Girl Scout troop for many years. Palmera also loved to dance - she was especially fond of polka dancing and the Jitterbug. Palmera developed Alzheimer's and Dementia and battled the disease valiantly for the last seven years with the help of her loving caregiver and daughter, Connie. Her family takes comfort in the fact that she is at peace and reunited with her loving husband and family.
She is survived by: her three children, Connie Meyer of Palmyra, WI, Paul (Shelly) Breidenbach of Oglesby, IL, and Stefan (Janah) Breidenbach of Circle Pines, MN; her seven loving grandchildren, Chris (Christina), Connor, Brianne (Eric), Claire (Jacob), Sean, Shelby, and Kiah; and her dear great-grandson, Colter. She is also survived by a number of other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Donald, her siblings, Joseph and Bruno, and her Uncle Juozas.
The family would like to extend a special and heartfelt thanks to Palmera's caregivers, Priscilla, Dixie, Carol, Shari, and the Rainbow Hospice staff for the loving care they provided.
Memorial donations in Palmera's honor may be made to her family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Palmyra, WI. Fr. Mariadas Bekala will officiate the Mass. Visitation will take place from 9:00AM until the time of mass at the church. Palmera will be laid to rest immediately following the mass in St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery of Fort Atkinson.
Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Palmyra & Eagle, WI is serving the family.
To plant a tree in memory of Palmera Breidenbach as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
