PORTAGE, Mich. — Pamela C. Manogue, of Portage, Mich., passed away Sunday evening, Aug. 16, 2020, at her home.
Pam was born Feb. 11, 1964, in Fort Atkinson, Wis., the daughter of the late Lynn and Carol (Eilenfeldt) Wilke.
Pam was raised in Jefferson, Wis., and attended Jefferson public schools.
She held numerous jobs in her life. Her most rewarding job was at Tuttle’s Pharmacy in Fort Atkinson. She always told stories about the older clients she assisted. Helping them was an enjoyment for her.
Pam loved her raised gardens and flowers, and weekly shared pictures of the progress. Her other love was cooking. She loved to create her own recipes. The kitchen was “Her Kitchen,” and everything had a place. Playing the Powerball was another one of her hobbies. She loved to rub it in when she won and she did win.
A friend of hers pointed out that Pam had a great appreciation for the little things in life, and that is rare and beautiful. Sometimes we forget to stop and smell the roses. Pam smelt the roses.
On May 30, 1992, Pam was united in marriage to her loving husband, Gary Manogue, who survives. Also surviving are children, William Manogue and Alicia Alvarado; grandchildren, Carlos, Araceli and Elijah; brothers and sisters, Patrick Wilke, Peggy (Rick) Elam and Perry (Andrea) Wilke; and several nieces and nephews.
Cremation has taken place and a service to celebrate her life will be held at a later date. Private interment will be in Ft. Custer National Cemetery.
There also will be a celebration of life gathering in Fort Atkinson at a later date.
Memorials may be directed to the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Michigan. https://www.nationalmssociety.org/Chapters/MIG/Donate
To view Pam’s personalized guestbook, please visit https://www.langelands.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.