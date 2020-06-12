LAKE MILLS — Pamela Dorothy Mueller (Kane), of Lake Mills, was called home to the Lord on Monday, June 8, 2020.
Pamela was born Nov. 3, 1955, in Milwaukee, to the late William and Georgianne Kane.
She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Kenneth, to whom she was married on Dec. 29, 1973.
Pamela was the loving mother of Danielle Mueller, Michelle (Allan) Streng, Concetta Brennan
and Kenneth Jr. (Audra) Mueller; and loving grandma to Taylor, Samantha, Joshua, Lena,
Evelyn, Aubrey, Kendra and Kenneth III. She also is survived by her brother, Ricky (Lynn) Kane, and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and mother- and father in-law, Kenneth and Concetta Mueller.
A drive-through visitation for Pamela will be held on June 18, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home & Cremation Service. An outdoor service will follow at 6 p.m. with Pastor Edwin Vargas officiating.
A private family burial will be held at Glenview Memorial Gardens in Ixonia.
Please consider sending memories and expressing condolences at www.watertownwifuneralhome.com.
