October 24, 1937 - December 14, 2020
Fort Atkinson, WI - Patricia A. Dillin, 83, of Fort Atkinson, entered the kingdom of heaven on December 14, 2020.
Patricia was born on October 24, 1937 in Manitowoc, WI, daughter of the late William and Ruth (Griebling) Karlin. She married Rolland Dillin on October 20, 1956. He preceded her in death on September 19, 2016.
Patricia loved the Lord and her Church on the Rock family. She also looked forward to playing cards with the ladies weekly.
Patricia is survived by her children, Matthew (Bobbie Hazard) Dillin and Brett Dillin both of Fort Atkinson; brothers, Joseph (Sandy) Karlin and Paul (Nancy) Karlin; sisters, Dorothy (John) Kreie and Mary (Bill) Murray; brother-in-law, Roger Dillin; sisters-in-law, Patricia Dillin and Roberta Sahr; god child, Heather Egerstaffer; many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was also preceded in death by her son Keith Dillin; brothers, William, Charlie, and Peter Karlin; sister, Katherine Streich; brothers-in-law, David Sahr and Rodney Dillin and sister-in-law, Mary Dillin.
Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Monday, December 21, 2020 at Church on the Rock, 1401 N. High Street, Fort Atkinson. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. at the church until time of service. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.
The Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.
