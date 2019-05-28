MILFORD — Patricia A. Zupet, of Milford, passed away on the evening of Saturday, May 25, 2019, at her home.
She was born on Jan. 15, 1943, to Henry and Margaret Pohlman in Jefferson, and graduated in 1961.
Patricia married Roger Schave and they had four children together. She later married Raymond Zupet, Sr. until his passing and then was married to John Nora until his passing.
She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Jefferson.
Besides her family, Patricia loved crafts, singing, playing the tambourine, cards, bingo, gardening, canning and making treats for grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Elizabeth (Jay) Haberkorn, Sandra (Greg) Gaber, Laura Lee Ray and Harvey (Tina) Schave; grandchildren, Nate, Kayla, Stan (Amelia), Owen, Preston, Michael (Megan), Coltan, Triem, Josh and Jack; 12 great-grandchildren; siblings, Jerry Pohlman, Beverly Winter and Joanne (Roger) Gross.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Frederick, Franklin and Larry; sisters, Rose and Marlene; and grandson, Jesse Becker.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, May 31, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Jefferson with the Rev. Thomas Coyle officiating.
Visitation will be on Friday at the church from 4 p.m. until the time of mass.
Memorials may be given to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church or Rainbow Hospice.
Visit www.schneidermichaelisfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence or to light a candle in her memory.
