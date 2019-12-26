Patricia Ann Wallace, 88, of Fort Atkinson, Wis., passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, surrounded by her loving family.
Patricia was born on June 26, 1931, in Palmyra, Wis., to Ethan and Agnes (Zimmerman) Emery. On June 28, 1951, she married Kenneth Wallace in Palmyra, and together they had five children. They later moved to California for Kenneth’s job, and then moved back to Wisconsin in 1976. She worked as a bookkeeper at Brown Cab, but the majority of her time was spent raising her family.
Patricia is survived by her children, Kent (Rebecca) Wallace of Parkersburg, Iowa; Paul (Lana) Wallace of Fort Atkinson; Pamela (Patrick) Perry of Burbank, Calif.; Kimberly Fischer of Leesburg, Fla.; and Kevin Wallace of Randolph, Wis.; as well as with 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Wallace, and daughter-in-law, Sherri Wallace.
Funeral services in Patricia’s memory will take place at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 30, at the Nitardy Funeral Home, 1008 Madison Ave., Fort Atkinson, WI 53538.
Visitation will take place from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial at Hillside Cemetery in Palmyra will take place following services.
The family would like to give special thanks to the amazing staff at the Fort Atkinson Hospital and St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison for the excellent care they provided Patricia.
Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
