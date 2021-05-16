Patricia Elizabeth (Berkers) "Pat" Jensen

March 17, 1953 - March 24, 2021
Watertown, WI - Patricia "Pat" Elizabeth Jensen age 68 passed away at home on Wednesday March 24, 2021 after a long battle with Dementia.
Pat was born on March 17, 1953 in Watertown to Adrian and Alice Berkers.
On July 12, 1975 she married the love of her life Steve Jensen. They shared 45 years of marriage together.
Pat graduated from Watertown High School and MATC. She worked at Marquardt Memorial Manor for several years as an LPN. Pat then joined Steve, working together as owners of Jensen Plumbing & Heating, Inc. for 25 years, in Lake Mills, WI
Pat and Steve enjoyed traveling, especially to warmer tropical destinations. For many years Pat joined Steve on their Harley with The Patriot Guard Riders, to honor fallen Patriots. Pat's heart was most happy sitting behind her husband enjoying the freedom of riding on the Harley around the countryside.
She is survived by husband Steve, son Scott of Watertown, daughter Sara (Joey) Wendt of Watertown. Granddaughters, Kylee, Mikayla and Jaylah Jensen. Sister Sue Kreblin Watertown & brother Ron Berkers Grants Pass, Oregon. Nieces, nephews Michael (Ellen) Kreblin, Chad (Julie) Kreblin, Brian (Anna) Adesso and niece Vanessa Kreblin and 7 great-nieces. Brother-in-law Russ & Sandy Jensen, Nephew Eric (Lauren) Jensen, Niece Dana (Rob) Padley. Very special friends Dick and Kathy Dathan.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother David in infancy, in-laws Warren and Helen Jensen, Brother-in-law, Robert Jensen.
A celebration of life will be held May 22 from 1:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. at Bismarck's Main Street Bar and Grill.
Memorials may be sent to Patriot Guard Riders of Wisconsin, N3324 County Road O Weyauwega, WI 54983 if desired.
Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts.
Visit www.schneidermichaelisfuneralhome.com to share a memory or leave a condolence.
