Patricia Frances (Shannon) "Pat" Traeder

June 1, 1934 - June 16, 2022
Jefferson, WI - PATRICIA FRANCES (Shannon) TRAEDER, 88, of Jefferson, WI, passed away on June 16, 2022, at Sunset Ridge Memory Care in Jefferson.
Patricia was born on June 1, 1934, in Jefferson to Albert and Catherine (Ambrose) Shannon. She graduated from Jefferson High School in 1952. She married Floyd H. Traeder on May 1, 1954. He preceded her in death on October 10, 1988.
Patricia was employed as a 'telephone operator' starting in Jefferson back in the 'switchboard' days. She would later transfer to Watertown and then to the AT & T office in Madison where she retired after many years of service. Patricia may also be remembered as a waitress at the Wayside Inn in Jefferson.
She loved to play euchre and was in a card club with a special group of lifelong friends for more than 50 years. She loved to polka, enjoyed trips to Ho-Chunk, loved babies and dogs and cherished good times spent with family, neighbors and many friends. She had a contagious laugh and a special smile that warmed the hearts of all around her.
She was a lifelong member of St. Lawrence parish. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary.
She is survived by her children: Jeffrey (Peggy) Traeder, Oxford, WI, Kristi (Daniel) Hill, Fort Atkinson, WI and Lori (Brent) Lee, Oregon, WI. Grandchildren: Jackie (Michael) Watson, JoDee Traeder, Eric Hill, Stacie Hill, Dustin Lee and Danielle Lee. Great grandchildren: Zoe Traeder and Archer Watson. She is further survived by stepchildren Leshia, Tennille, Carrie and Larry and their families, as well as her sister Shirley (Jim) Schauss, brother Don (Helenruth) Shannon and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and her sister and brother-in-law Helen and Paul Haas.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 AM on Friday, June 24, 2022, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Jefferson with the Rev. Thomas Coyle officiating. Burial will follow at the St. Lawrence Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM until the time of service.
Those wishing to give a memorial in Patricia's name may direct them to St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Rainbow Hospice or the Jefferson County Humane Society.
A special thank you to the wonderful staff at Sunset Ridge, the Rainbow Hospice staff, her former caregivers Shirley K. and Lisa M., her great Woodland Drive neighbors and all those that helped support and care for her during these last difficult years.
We will miss you, Mom, but we're glad you are finally at peace, and we know you are having a great time once again being reunited with all your family and friends.
