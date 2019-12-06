HANAHAN, South Carolina — Patricia (Hagemeister) Krugman, 71, of Hanahan, S.C., originally from Fort Atkinson, Wis., died on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.
She was retired after 20 years of service in the U.S. Air Force in Hanahan, S.C.
Private services with family and close friends were held in Charleston.
