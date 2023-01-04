Fort Atkinson, WI - Patricia M Etes Oman, 79 years old, Fort Atkinson, WI went to be with her Lord the 28th of December, 2022 with husband, Joel by her side. She was born February 17, 1943 in Rockford, IL, the daughter of Don and Mable (Traver) Etes. She graduated from North Boone High School, married G McCoy in 1961. She also graduated from Alberto's Institute of Cosmetology. She had 5 children, ran her beauty shop; and enjoyed sewing, ceramics, singing, and performing in musicals. She had many friends that she loved, and enjoyed their fellowship. She had a great sense of humor, and laughed at herself, mostly. She also loved baking, cooking and entertaining.
She married her true love, Joel E Oman, Rockford on September 6, 1986. She started singing at age 3, and performed at weddings, concerts and musicals. They traveled to Europe, Canada, Israel, Sweden and most of the United States where she performed as a professional Country Gospel artist in a motorhome, with husband Joel, for over 17 years, recorded four CD's, and a video. She especially enjoyed holding babies during her concerts and child dedications at churches. Her ministry came out of many medical problems and surgeries. All the songs she performed spoke to her, and were written by such gifted people as the Gaither's and others. Her music ministered to many that had gone through trials themselves.
She loved the East coast, mountains, and seafood. She was a member of the Gideons International Auxiliary and served as a state officer.
She enjoyed time spent with her children, grand-children, and great-grandchildren and their spouses. She had many cousins as well.
She was a member of Church on the Rock in Fort Atkinson, pastored by Rev. William Bartz. She loved the Lord, and especially enjoyed praising Him through the music at church. She was so thankful for God's blessings, that included her relationship and marriage to husband Joel.
She is survived by husband Joel E Oman, sons Jeffory E (Deb) McCoy, Jason P (Mary) McCoy, Timothy L (Donna) Oman, and daughters Lesa J (Steve) McCoy Fischer, and Jody R McCoy (Rob) Pittman, 17 grandchildren, and over 20 great-grandchildren, brother Jim Etes (Linda), and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was pre-deceased by daughter Tina R Fritts, son-in-law Martin Fritts, beloved cousin Charles Long (Margot), brother Donald Etes (Gloria) and parents Don Etes (Mable Traver Etes), and special friends, Milt and Virginia Nelson.
She looked forward to meeting her Lord Jesus Christ to thank Him for the many blessings He has given.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 pm on Sunday, January 15th, 2023 at Church on the Rock, 1401 N High St, Fort Atkinson, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Gideons International.
Services will be conducted by close friend, Pastor Bill Bartz (Suzanne).
Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.
