Patricia M (Etes) Oman

February 17, 1943 - December 28, 2022

Fort Atkinson, WI - Patricia M Etes Oman, 79 years old, Fort Atkinson, WI went to be with her Lord the 28th of December, 2022 with husband, Joel by her side. She was born February 17, 1943 in Rockford, IL, the daughter of Don and Mable (Traver) Etes. She graduated from North Boone High School, married G McCoy in 1961. She also graduated from Alberto's Institute of Cosmetology. She had 5 children, ran her beauty shop; and enjoyed sewing, ceramics, singing, and performing in musicals. She had many friends that she loved, and enjoyed their fellowship. She had a great sense of humor, and laughed at herself, mostly. She also loved baking, cooking and entertaining.

