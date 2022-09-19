November 4, 1934 - September 12, 2022 Fort Atkinson, WI - Patricia Mae Glass, age 87, passed away Friday, September 9, 2022 in Fort Wayne, IN. She was born in La Crosse, WI to the late Lamont and Anise McDonald. Patricia worked as a kindergarten teacher with Janesville (WI) Community Schools and attended Milton Methodist Church of Milton, WI. She enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, tending to her plants and flowers, refinishing furniture, and shopping. Patricia loved spending her days reading in her recliner, going to Janesville Health Club, and having breakfast with her husband Tom at Natalie's Cafe. Most of all she loved spending time with her family and spoiling her grandchildren. Patricia will be remembered for her wonderful smile, and joyful spirit even through her journey of dementia and Alzheimer's. She is survived by her children, James (Sue) Glass of Laotto, IN, and Jane (Joe) Glass Waldron Whitewater, WI; grandchildren, Alexis (Tyrone) Franklin, Tommy (Shann) Schuette, Taylor Glass, and Bailee Glass; great-grandchildren, Jadyn (Rachel) Ellis and Laurel Mae Schuette; great-great-grandchildren, Bryson and Bronx; and brother, Ned McDonald of DeKalb, IL. Patricia was also preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Glass; and two brothers. A celebration of life is 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm, Sunday, September 25, 2022 at the Rotary Botanical Gardens, 1455 Palmer Dr. Janesville, WI 53545. "The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice for the wonderful care and love they gave to their mother". Memorials in her honor may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or Heartland Hospice. To sign the online guestbook, go to www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
