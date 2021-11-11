Patricia "Patsy" Frigo

November 8, 2021
Fort Atkinson, WI - Patricia Jane Frigo (nee Groff) was born on Nov. 13 1952 to Clifford Groff and Marion (nee Krumm) Groff in Tawas MI. Patsy grew up in the country near her grandmother's farm and helping out at the farm during the summer was something she had fond memories of and talked about the different things she did to help.
She attended the local schools and upon graduation went to Dr. Martin Luther College in New Ulm MN. She studied to be an elementary teacher and upon graduation accepted a position to Bilas AZ on the Apache reservation. Patsy had many experiences while living in Bilas and adjusting to the culture of the Apache tribe, and teaching the children. She taught there for 6 years and in 1980 accepted a call from St. Paul's Evangelical Church in Fort Atkinson to teach at their school.
She met her husband David Frigo and on August 8, 1984 they were married at St. Paul's church. She adopted Megan Abel (nee Frigo) and Jesse Frigo from Dave's first marriage. She continued to teach until 1986 and then resigned her teaching position as they were expecting their first child. Unfortunately, Travis was stillborn.
Patsy started to work at St. Colleta taking care of many different clients and worked in many different homes. She had a real love for the people she cared for. Even after retiring she would still visit her ladies from the last home she worked at. She worked at St. Colleta for 30 years and was selected to take a trip to Rome and several other places with two others. They experienced many things including earthquakes while they were there.
Patsy loved to travel and there are only 6 states she did not get to see. She and Dave traveled to South America, Africa and Europe for a total of 19 countries.
Patsy's love of travel and of helping others was also shown through the fifty trips she took with Able Trek Tours as a volunteer. She was responsible for special needs travelers who needed help. She found it very rewarding and a way to live out her faith.
Patsy was always very inspired by her faith in Jesus. She read from her daily bible to start every day. She attended multiple bible study groups, she always enjoyed studying God's word and not only learning but applying as much of it as she could to her daily life.
Patsy also loved spending time with her family and is remembered and loved by her children and grandchildren. Children Megan, Jesse, Trisha and Tyler. Grandchildren Madeline, Jonathan and Katherine, children of Megan and Chris Abel. Conner and Archer Brambrink, children of Trisha and Joe Brambrink. Askel and Harley, children of Jesse and Nancy Frigo.
Visitation will be held on Monday, November 15 at St. Pauls Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson from 9am-11am with service following. Interment will follow at Lakeview cemetery with luncheon following.
The family would like to thank the Intensive Care Unit staff of Fort Healthcare as well as Rainbow Hospice for all of their care and support.
Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
