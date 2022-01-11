Patricia Rosemary Wolfgram

February 10, 1941 - January 8, 2022
Wausau, WI - Patricia Rosemary (Barry) Wolfgram, 80, of Wausau, beloved wife of Wayne, passed away on January 8, 2022, at Benedictine Living Community of Wausau with her daughter Dana, her son-in-law Matt, and her good friend Kappy by her side. She was born February 10, 1941, to Garrett and Ethel (Kelley) Barry and in Crookston, Minnesota. She graduated from Fort Atkinson High School in 1959.
On August 11, 1962, Patricia was united in marriage to Wayne Wolfgram in Fort Atkinson. That same year, they moved to Wausau, where she worked in the banking industry while Wayne began teaching in the Wausau School District. Patricia raised their children Dana and Barry while also working at Prange’s Department Store and Wausau West High School. When Pat and Wayne retired in 1999, they took several one-in-a-lifetime trips, snow-birding in Arizona and Florida, and spending summer and winter breaks with their grandson, Quinn. With Quinn, she spent one of her most memorable trips up to Montana to visit some good friends and to join in Quinn’s youthful awe at nature’s wonders and experience a memorable drive back home.
Pat spent most of her winters in Venice, Florida where she developed a close group of friends from around the country. When she was in Venice, you could always find Pat sitting at her table waiting for the sunset. Pat enjoyed playing many different card games with friends. One of her favorite routines was the Tuesday morning breakfast at the Blue Willow with their friends in the retired Wausau West group. When Wayne passed away in 2017, she moved into the Village Cooperative in Wausau where she made many new friends and remained active in the cooperative community.
Patricia is survived by her daughter Dana, son-in-law Matt Davies and their son Quinn of Ballwin, Missouri; and her son Barry (Holly) of Rothschild and grandchildren Katie of Rockford, Illinois and Conor of Eau Claire. Patricia is also survived by her sister Connie Cashmer of Warsaw, Indiana; sister-in-law Sally Sexton of Fort Atkinson and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and a great-great nephew. She is also survived by her Wausau family of over 50 years Dennis and Laurayne Nicoliasen, Kappy Stetzer Molling, Dennis and Gail Krieg, and Gary and Jane Hauboldt. She is preceded in death by her husband Wayne; her parents Garrett and Ethel Barry; her brother Alan Barry; great nephew Anthony Garrett Barry; and Wausau family friend Ken Stetzer.
A celebration of Pat’s life will take place at a later date. You may sign our family guest book at helke.com
Patricia’s family is very grateful for the compassionate and attentive care she received from the staff at Benedictine Living Community of Wausau. In addition, they would express their appreciation for all her friends who came to visit her, took her to appointments, were there in times of need, and cheered her up when she needed it most.
In honor of Wayne's battle with Alzheimers, donations may be made to the Alzheimers Association
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.