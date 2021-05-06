April 20, 1943 - May 1, 2021
Whitewater, WI - Patricia Yvonne Maas, 78, Whitewater, passed away on Saturday, May 1, 2021 on her return trip from their winter residence in Green Valley, AZ.
Pat was born on April 20, 1943 in California to Joe and Esther Anderson. She graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1961. She married Dale Maas on October 13, 1962 in Beaver Dam. Pat and Dale owned and operated Dale's Bootery in Whitewater for 37 years. She enjoyed reading, camping, skiing, and many other outdoor activities. Pat also enjoyed cooking with Dale most of their 58 year marriage. Pat and Dale spent many of their retirement winters in Arizona.
She is survived by her husband Dale; children Jeffrey ( Sharon) Maas, Cortland, IL, Renee (Rick Oberlin) Maas Cerney, Bryant, AR; grandchildren Sarah Maas, Jacob Maas, Spencer Chapman, Mackenzie Cerney, and Ben Cerney; sister, Sandy (Richard Ross) Anderson, Arizona.
She was preceded in death by parents.
A celebration of Patricia's life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.nitardyfuneralhome.com. Nitardy Funeral Home, Whitewater is assisting the family.
