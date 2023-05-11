Patrick D. "Pat" Curtin

January 5, 1927 - May 8, 2023
Lake Mills, WI - Patrick "Pat" D. Curtin, 96, formerly of Lake Mills, passed away on Monday, May 8, 2023, in Lakewood, Ohio.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Watertown. Relatives and friends may gather at the Hafemeister Funeral Home on Friday, May 19, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. and at the church on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Entombment, with military honors, will follow at Glenview Memorial Gardens in Ixonia.
Patrick Dan Curtin was born on January 5, 1927, to Daniel and Gertrude (nee Grosbeier) Curtin in Arpin, WI. He received his bachelor's degree from Lawrence University and his master's degree from Winona State University.
On August 2, 1958, he married Mary J. Dwyer in Alma Center.
He worked as a teacher and coach as well as an assistant principal at DC Everest Senior High School in Schofield. He then became the Principal of the Lake Mills Middle School from where he retired. After retirement, he worked for UW Whitewater supervising student teachers.
Pat served in the United States Army. He served on the Jefferson County Board for several years. Pat earned a fourth degree in the Knights of Columbus and volunteered many hours at St. Vincent de Paul in Lake Mills.
Pat is survived by his four children: Sheila Curtin of Charleston, SC, Kevin (Renata) Curtin of Charleston, SC, Molly (Bruce) Berg of Rocky River, OH, and Sean (Billi) Curtin of San Antonio, TX; six grandchildren: Jenna (Jose Luis) Garcia, Morgan (Richard) Smallwood, Brandon (fiancé Lauren) Curtin, Kathryn (Blake) Greer, Paula (fiancé Will) Curtin, and Claudia (Zach Rothwell) Curtin; three siblings: Olive Crawley of Whitewater, Dana Crawley of Mukwonago, Carol Anchor of Wisconsin Dells; as well as other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary Curtin on February 2, 2008; and ten of his siblings.
In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to St. Vincent de Paul in Lake Mills or to Hospice of the Western Reserve (https://www.hospicewr.org/). Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
