JEFFERSON — Patrick "David" Daniels, 68, of Jefferson, passed away on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at the Fort Memorial Hospital in Fort Atkinson.
Pat was born on Sept. 16, 1950, in Huntington, West Virginia to Stanley and Maxine (Gardner) Daniels.
Pat loved working as a supervisor at Spacesaver, and looked at his team and staff there like his second family. He was employed there for over 35 years.
Pat enjoyed golfing, bowling, watching movies, lottery tickets, spending time with friends and family, and was fondest of his grandchildren. He also enjoyed taking yearly trips back to his hometown of Huntington, West Virginia, where his family still resides.
He is survived by his children, Kristine (Vidal) Moreno, Matthew Daniels, Buffie Angeles and Richelle (Jason) Rogers; grandchildren, Klaudia, Jackson, Jordin, Jasmine, Zachary, Joshua, Mason and Abrielle; brothers, Donald Daniels, James Daniels and Larry Daniels; sister, Patricia Baxter; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Pat was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Maxine Daniels; sister, Martha Gayle Daniels; and brother, Tommy Daniels.
Visitation will take place from 3 until 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 23, at the Nitardy Funeral Home, 1008 Madison Ave., Fort Atkinson.
The family would like to thank the Spacesaver family for their years of kindness and friendship with their dad. They have heard so many special memories from the Spacesaver team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.