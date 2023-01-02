Johnson Creek, WI - PATRICK FRANCIS "PAT" THIEDE, age 67 of Johnson Creek passed away at his home on Monday, December 5, 2022.
He was born on November 8, 1955, in Hartford, WI to Lyle and Ann (Heder) Thiede. He graduated from Johnson Creek High School in 1973 and married Jean Will on August 20, 1977, at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church in Johnson Creek. Pat was better known as "Skippy" to his friends and family. He spent years on the racetracks in Jefferson, Cedarburg, Beaver Dam and Slinger. He was an avid fisherman, hunter and loved the outdoors. Together, Pat and Jean enjoyed their place north of Antigo where they owned and operated "Check Point Bar" for several years. He worked at Tyson Foods (formerly Jefferson Meats and Doskocil) for 28 years and finished out his working years at Crystal Farms where he then retired at the age of 62. Pat was a fun-loving guy and a joy to be around, always pulling a prank or playing a joke on someone. He was a great Husband, Father "Daddy", Grandfather "Papa" and will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his wife, Jean of Johnson Creek; son Jason (Alicia) Thiede of Lake Mills and their children Trysten, Tyler, and Preston; son Jared (Jamie) Thiede of Jefferson and their daughter Ava; son Justin (Amanda) Thiede of Fort Atkinson and their children Braxton and Aspen; brother Donald (Debra) Thiede of Deerbrook, WI and sister Lyann (Dean) Reichert of Watertown, WI.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Melvin Thiede; and sisters-in-law, Sherrie Thiede and Betty Thiede.
Visitation will take place on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at the Schneider-Michaelis Funeral home in Jefferson from 4:00-7:00 p.m. A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 6, 2023, at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church in Johnson Creek with the Rev. Alex Carmel officiating. Friends and family may pay their respects from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will take place at a later date.
The family would love to extend their sincere appreciation and gratitude to the Rainbow Hospice team for all of Pat's care. Also, a special thank you to the Schneider-Michaelis Funeral Home for helping us through this difficult time.
