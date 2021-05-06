Patrick J. Connelly

December 18, 1947 - May 4, 2021
Lake Geneva, WI - Patrick James Connelly, 73, of Lake Geneva, WI, passed on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 in his home.
He was born on December 18, 1947 in Watertown, WI, the son of James and Ruth (Dickhoff) Connelly. Patrick was a 1966 graduate of Jefferson High School. He also graduated from UW Madison and from the Marquette University School of Dentistry. Patrick was a Vietnam veteran serving with the U.S. Army. He married Linda Shorey on July 5, 1980 in St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Fort Atkinson.
Patrick established his practice, Chapman & Connelly, DDS in Beloit, retiring in 2013 after 35 years of serving the Beloit community. He was a former member of Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church in Beloit and a current member of St. Benedict Catholic Church, Fontana. Patrick enjoyed golf, tennis, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was an avid Wisconsin sports fan including the Badgers, Packers, and Brewers.
Survivors include his wife, Linda of Lake Geneva, WI; children, Katie (Mike) Luckraft of Lakeville, MN, and PJ (Jaclyn) Connelly of Greenville, NC; grandchildren, Mary Kate, Caroline, Landon, and Teagan; siblings, Kathy (Carl) Schoene of North Andover, MA, Mike (Becky) Connelly of Oconomowoc, WI, John (Jennifer) Connelly of Fort Mills, SC, and Mary (Dick) Smith of Mayville, WI; mother-in-law, Virginia Shorey of Fort Atkinson, WI; brother-in-law, Bill (Nancy) Shorey of Jefferson, WI; many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents; step mother, Mildred; and nephew, Matt Schoene.
A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held for his family on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 in Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, 2222 Shopiere Rd., Beloit, WI, with Fr. Michael Resop officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Thabor Cemetery. Visitation of remembrance will be from 5:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 10, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, with a Scripture Service beginning at 4:45 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial in his name will be established at a later date.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com.
