Patrick John Holtz, 67, of Fort Atkinson, passed away March 30, 2020, at Woodland Hill Memory Care in Hudson.
Pat was born Aug. 22, 1952, in New Prague, Minn., to parents John and Genevieve (Petricka) Holtz.
He graduated from Montgomery High School in 1970 and earned a bachelor’s degree in Business from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
Pat was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1972 and was honorably discharged in 1978.
He was united in marriage to Kay Liebhard on May 6, 1972, in LeCenter, Minn. The couple was blessed with three children and made their home in Fort Atkinson.
Pat worked in the food industry for years as a plant manager with various companies.
He was a hardworking, compassionate man who deserved the successes in life that he enjoyed.
Pat’s devotion to his wife was unprecedented. He spent many of his years taking care of Kay; during this time he became just as dependent upon her as she was on him. Together they were an unstoppable team.
Pat taught his kids many things, but most importantly he gave them the ability to know that if they really put their mind to something, anything was possible. He encouraged independence but always was there in the background in case he was needed. His love and his support for his family will not be forgotten.
Pat was a devoted Catholic. He spent many weekends volunteering for the church and various religious organizations.
Pat was passionate about many things. On the warm summer days, you either would find him on the golf course, riding his bike 50-plus miles or fishing on the lake.
The family spent many years and many summers on Red Cedar Lake in northern Wisconsin enjoying fishing or cruising on the lake. Once the fall leaves came, he would start practicing all of his elk or deer calls in the living room in preparation for the big game hunt. Pat loved the outdoors and keeping himself busy.
Pat will remain in the hearts of his children, Eric (Kimberly) Holtz and Cara (Matt Oelke) Holtz; five grandchildren, Isabelle, Noah, and Madelyn Holtz, Kalla Oelke and Azlynn Dreyer; his mother, Genevieve; siblings, Joe (Sue) Holtz, Jerome Holtz, Bob (Candi) Holtz, Sandy (Dale) Bastyr, Nancy (Bob) Franke, Rick (Kathy) Holtz and Judy (Dave) Stepka; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Kay; son, Bryan; granddaughter, Graesyn Dreyer; and his father, John Holtz.
A celebration of Patrick’s life will occur, the date of which will be announced later. Services are entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Hudson.
