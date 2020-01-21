HAYWARD — Patti Patefield, 60, of Hayward, passed away on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at her home in Hayward.
Patti L. Patefield was born Aug. 10, 1959, in Fort Atkinson, the daughter of Jerome “Romie” and Zella (West). She was raised in Fort Atkinson and graduated from high school there.
Patti continued her education at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire where she received a baccalaureate degree in nursing. Her first nursing position was as a pediatric nurse at Luther Hospital in Eau Claire.
She soon returned to education where she received a master’s degree from Rush University, School of Nursing, in Chicago, Ill., as a pediatric nurse practitioner. Her advanced education took her to several places: Milwaukee Children’s Hospital as ER director; UW-Eau Claire as a professor teaching assessment and pediatric nursing, and Eau Claire County Health Department as a pediatric nurse practitioner focused on adolescent care; Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College (all four colleges — Rice Lake, New Richmond, Ashland and Superior) coordinating nursing and allied health education; and UW-Madison Children’s Hospital as Director of Nursing.
On July 24, 1992, Patti was joined in marriage to Edward Haugen while in Madison. Together they moved to Hayward, where Patti was employed by Hayward Area Memorial Hospital and Water’s Edge Care Center for 25 years.
While working there, she was the Director of Hospital Nursing, then transitioned to Regional Enterprises Incorporated and its information systems department, and lastly back to HAMHWE as the Director of Quality.
Throughout Patti’s life she was very active in her faith (while in Hayward she attended the Wesleyan Church) and sharing the opportunities that God has given her through volunteering. She was a member of the Hayward Area Rotary Club where she held many roles, and served as international service chair and oversaw the exchange student program for many years, including having eight students in their home and supporting others as their guide.
A significant Rotary project that was spearheaded by Patti was the Food for Kids program coordinated with Hayward Food Shelf. Patti also served as a Cub Scout Leader for five years and assistant Boy Scout Leader for 10 years.
In addition, she would participate in youth programs that her children were active in. She enjoyed horseback riding, dogs and cats, working on the yard, gardening, needlework, golf, archery and just being outdoors.
Patti is survived by her husband, Ed; children, Alyssa (Kyle) Brandner of River Falls, Steven “Seph” Patefield Haugen of Eau Claire and Nick Shanklin of Woodbury, Minn.; five grandchildren, Luke, Landon, Mikayla, Ellie and Adalai; mother, Zella Patefield (Ralph Bacon) of Crossville, Tenn.; three brothers, Rod (Nancy) Patefield of Summerfield, N.C., AJ (Chris) Patefield of Charlotte, N.C. and Richard (Terri) Patefield of Crossville, Tenn.; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jerome “Romie” Patefield; and daughter, Victoria Plugaru.
A memorial service celebrating Patti’s life will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, at Hayward Wesleyan Church with Pastor Chad McCallum officiating.
A time of gathering with family and friends will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, at the Hayward Funeral Home, and on Saturday at the church from 3 p.m. until the time of service.
Interment will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Hayward.
Memorials may be directed to any of the following charities: Hayward Regional Hospice, Cumberland County Tennessee Hospice, Hayward Wesleyan Church, Hayward Food Shelf Hayward Area Rotary or Hayward Area Memorial Hospital & Nursing Home.
Online condolences may be left at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
