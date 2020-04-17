PALMYRA — Patty A. Houston, 64, of Palmyra, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Aurora Summit Medical Center.
Patty was born on Jan. 24, 1956, in Fort Atkinson, the daughter of Walter and Meta (Lueck) Isaacsen.
She was a 1974 graduate of Palmyra High School.
Patty worked in the Circuit Board Department of General Electric Medical Systems for the majority of her working career.
Patty’s loving family remembers her sweet personality, kindness and love of animals.
For leisure she enjoyed arts and crafts activities such as rosemaling, cross-stitching, crocheting, ceramics and stained glass-making, just to name a few.
She was a good woman who will be missed dearly by those she leaves behind.
Patty is survived by her six siblings, Janice (James) Northey of Dousman, Darlene (Harry) Garlock of Palmyra, Shirley (Harold) Witkins of Hayward, Jean Isaacsen of Palmyra, James (Chris Rockteacher) Isaacsen of Palmyra and her twin sister, Peggy (Russel) Schroedl of Fort Atkinson; and her significant other, James Hanek of Palmyra.
She also is survived by her sister-in-law, Carolyn Klug; brother-in-law, Wayne Pinnow; sister-in-law, Mary Isaacsen, as well as a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Patty was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Allan; her brother, Kenneth Isaacsen; her sister, Judith Pinnow; and her brother, David Isaacsen.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to express their sympathy may make a donation to the ASPCA in Patty’s honor.
A private service to honor Patty’s life will be held at a later date.
Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Palmyra & Eagle is serving Patty’s family.
To place an online condolence please visit gibsonfuneral.com.
