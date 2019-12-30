Paul E. Smith, 80, of Fort Atkinson, Wis., passed away Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at his winter home in Weslaco, Texas.
Paul was born on July 9, 1939, in Dellona Township, Wis. He graduated from Reedsburg High School in 1957, went into the Army in November of 1957 and then married the love of his life Carolyn B. Schultz on Jan. 9, 1960.
He was a mason, and in 1962, he went into farming with his brother, Ron. He was a member of the Life Church in Fort Atkinson.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Smith; his children, Lenard (Kathy) Smith, Diane (Bob) Wisch, Laurie Wright and Jeanie (Greg) Blank; his grandchildren, Lance (Sara) Smith, Lydia (Travis) Sanchez, Charlie Jr. (Kassidy) Wright, Ben (Victoria) Smith and Lauren and Keegan Blank; and his great-grandchildren, Weston, Liam, Isaiah, Cora and Henry.
Services will be held at Ebenezer Moravian Church, N8071 High Road, Watertown, at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of service.
His final resting place will be at Ebenezer Cemetery in Watertown, with a meal to follow at the Watertown Town Hall, N8302 High Road, Watertown, Wis.
Peace of Mind Funeral & Cremation Services, 5325 W. Greenfield Ave., West Milwaukee, Wis., 53214, is handling arrangements.
