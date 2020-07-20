Paul Erlandson, 96, of Fort Atkinson, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Evansville Manor.
Paul was born on Nov. 1, 1923, in Portland, Wis., to Ed and Anna (Hanson) Erlandson.
Paul enjoyed working on automobiles.
Paul is survived by his daughter, Paulette Erlandson; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren of Illinois.
He was preceded in death by his oldest daughter, Norma Jean (Erlandson) Baker.
Per Paul’s wishes, no funeral services will be held.
Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com.
