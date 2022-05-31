Jefferson, WI - PAUL F. HAMANN, age 92 of Jefferson passed away surrounded by family on Friday, May 27, 2022 at his home.
He was born on June 9, 1929 to Alvin and Salome (Welter) Hamann in Jefferson. He graduated from Johnson Creek High School. Paul served in the 2nd Armored Division of the United States Army from 1950-1952. He married Antonie Dorothea Albert on August 1, 1953. Paul worked at Schweiger Industries for 43 years. He enjoyed gardening, watching football, spending time at the Jefferson County Fair watching tractor and truck pulls and spending time with his grandchildren.
Paul is survived by his children, Peter (Bonnie) Hamann of Lake Mills, Sandra (Greg Thatcher) Lenz of Fort Atkinson and Janet (Dale) Holmstrom of Madison; grandchildren Kevin (Paula) Lucas, Sara Hamann, Jennifer Hamann, Carissa (Chris) Koehler, Kara (Timothy) Menzel, Amanda (Gisela Hansen) Niedfeldt, and Chelsee (Scott) Moe ; great-grandchildren Keith & Dylan Lucas, Carter Koehler, Cody Hamann, Catriona McCalmont, Nash Menzel, Bjorn & Greta Moe; great great-grandchildren Hallie & Caidy Lucas, Adalynn Hamann and sister Carol Goodman of Woodruff, WI. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Antonie; daughter, Sue Hamann; granddaughter Dawn Lucas and sisters Barbara Clark, Joyce Clark and Alice Hamann.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Rainbow Hospice for their care and compassion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.