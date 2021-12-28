Fort Atkinson, WI - Paul F. Schaller, age 73 of Fort Atkinson passed away December 25, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family. Paul was born on December 19, 1948, to Norman F. and Elaine (Kleppe) Schaller and he grew up in Fitchburg, WI. He graduated from Madison Central HS (1967) and then attended UW-Stout and MATC (grad from MATC with associate degree in automotive technology in 1970). Paul married Sandra Getchel at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Arlington, WI on Dec 5, 1970. He was employed in the automotive industry for 30+ years followed by a career as rural letter carrier for USPS. Paul was an avid car enthusiast; he loved to buy cars and restore them, and he also took great pleasure in taking care of his yard. He was a member of St Paul Lutheran Church in Lake Mills. Paul was an amazingly thoughtful and compassionate husband, father, grandfather, son, and brother who cared deeply about his family.
Paul will be deeply missed by his family, wife Sandy Schaller of Fort Atkinson, children, Andrew (Katie) Schaller and their children Anna, Lauren and Brandon, Gretchen (Ray) Thum and their children Kalyn and Caleb, and Rachael (Levi Heath) Schaller. Siblings, Jim L. (Nance) Schaller, Kristine Kappel (David Polich), and Carol (Steve) Sobek, sister and brother in-laws Dawn (Kevin) Johnson, Doug (Heather) Getchel, and Julie (Tim) Davis as well as several nieces and nephews.
A Private graveside service with family will be conducted by Pastor Bruce McKenney.
Celebration of life will be held on January 5th, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran church in Lake Mills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.