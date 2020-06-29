Paul H. Raasoch, 76, formerly of Fort Atkinson, passed away peacefully on June 21, 2020, at University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison.
Paul was born in Madison to Harvey and Garland Raasoch on April 23, 1944.
He graduated from Monona Grove High School and then attended the UW-Whitewater and Western New England University, earning his master’s degree.
Paul worked as a science teacher at Fort Atkinson High School for most of his career.
He served in the United States Air Force from 1968 to 1972. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War and flew in combat missions on the B-52. His passion was sailboats and sailing Lake Michigan out of the Port of Milwaukee.
Paul is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Alan (Becky) Raasoch.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey and Garland Raasoch; his brother, John Raasoch; and his daughter, Andrea Raasoch.
Funeral services will be held privately at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.pisarskifuneralhome.com.
