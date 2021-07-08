January 18, 1960 - July 4, 2021
Watertown, WI - Paul J. Haubenschild, age 61, passed away peacefully on July 4, 2021 at his residence in Watertown. He was born January 18, 1960 to Paul E. and Alice M. Haubenschild.
Paul attended Special Education Classes and graduated in June 1981. He was employed at Opportunities, Inc. for many years.
Paul was currently residing at Buckaroo's Adult Family Home in Watertown with Darcie Wilson. Paul's life was greatly enhanced by activities that stimulated his hands, mind and heart.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Susan Schuld. Surviving are his two sisters, Nancy Buazard and Paulette (Clarence) Wenham of Pahrump, Nevada; as well as numerous nieces and nephews and their families.
A prayer service will take place at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 12, 2021 at the Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. on Monday until time of service. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery next to his parents.
In lieu of flowers, a monetary donation would be appreciated.
We thank anyone throughout Paul's lifetime who treated him with the kindness, understanding and love, of which he was so deserving. May our "Little Brother" rest in peace and enjoy Heaven for Eternity. We will love and miss you for the rest of our lives, until we meet again.
Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.
