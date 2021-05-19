January 24, 1951 - March 14, 2021
Fort Atkinson, WI - On Sunday, March 14, 2021, Paul M. Pelnar, loving husband, father of two, and grandfather of four passed away at the age of 70.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 2:00pm at St. Joseph Catholic Church 1660 Endl Blvd., Fort Atkinson, WI 53538. A visitation will be held from 1:00pm until the time of the service at the church. I lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made in Paul's memory to either Paddy's Paws or the Jefferson County Humane Society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.