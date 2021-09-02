September 28, 1950 - July 30, 2021
Oxford, MS - Paul Steven Ogren passed to heaven on July 30, 2021.
Born of Aron Robert (Bob) and Betty Ogren on September 28, 1950, Paul was proudly 100% Swedish. He held out 5 years before proposing to Patricia Ehlers, and they married in Fort Atkinson, WI on July 5, 1975.
Paul is survived by his wife of 46 years, Patricia Ehlers Ogren; Daughters Ema (Joe Holman) and Angela (Steven Liberty); Grandchildren Arianna Holman, Taylor Joan, and James William Liberty; Brother Dean Robert Ogren (Steve Kent) and pets Matilda, Willow & Shadow.
Preceded in death by his grandparents, Anna and Aron Ogren, parents Bob and Betty Ogren and many pets.
Paul earned Eagle Scout rank with the Boy Scouts of America and was a member of National Honors Society. He graduated from Wauconda High School, Wauconda, IL in 1968. He earned his bachelor's degree in History from Augustana College in 1972; and a master's degree in History from University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee. He was employed by the US Federal Government, Office of Hearings and Appeals, from which he retired.
He loved the home on Lake Koshkonong, sitting on the upper porch watching sunsets while reading or listening to Thacker Mountain Radio from Oxford, Mississippi. Paul and Patricia commuted between Wisconsin and Mississippi from 2011 to 2019 when a pandemic changed the world. They enjoyed their time in Mississippi and subsequently sold their Wisconsin home and purchased a new home in Oxford. In retirement, Paul and Patricia traveled extensively by air, land and ship. South Haven Michigan has been one of their favorite haunts for the past 50+ years.
Paul played trombone in grade school and high school band, and his love of music led him to surround himself with equipment, CDs & vinyl. They have been avid attendants of Thacker Mountain Radio Live in Oxford. As an endless reader Paul loved the library as well as filling bookshelves. Paul was a computer geek leaving a world of digital information for Patricia to wonder about! Paul was a caring, loving man of integrity, knowledge, friendship, logic, details and smiles. He was a sincere friend to many, but most of all a wonderful brother, husband and father and grandfather. Paul has left an empty space in many hearts to heal.
Memorial services will be held September 28, 2021 at Grace United Church, 1631 Janesville Ave, Fort Atkinson, WI. Visitation at 10:00 am, Service at 11:00 am. Reception and Celebration of Paul's life will follow at the Café Carpe, 18 S Water St W, Fort Atkinson, WI 53538.
Masks will be required.
Donations in Paul's memory can be directed to Grace United Church (note for Paul's Music Fund), 1631 Janesville Ave, Fort Atkinson, WI 53538.
Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.
