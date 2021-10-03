Whitewater, WI - Paula C. Cardenas, 75, of Whitewater, WI passed away on Friday, October 1, 2021 at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison, WI.
Paula was born on June 18, 1946 in Crystal City, TX the daughter of Julioand Cruz (Villearreal) Castillo. She married Tony Cardenas, Sr. on September 16, 1962 in Villa de Fuente Coahuila, Mexico and the Lord blessed Tony and Paula with three loving children, Jesus, Celestina, and Tony,Jr..Paula and Tony Sr. would go on to enjoy 50 years of marriage together until his passing in 2014. Paula worked as a Laborer in the agricultural industry and also did some factory work during her working years. The job she loved most was being a mother and grandmother. She was a kind hearted and outgoing person and she showed her love and warmth to everyone she met. She was also an avid Green Bay Packers fan and was glued to the TV whenever they were playing. She was a wonderful woman and she will be deeply missed by those she leaves behind.
She is survived by: her loving children, Celestina (Rosalio)Oronaof Palmyra, WI, Tony (Olivia)Cardenas, Jr. of Whitewater, WI; herdear grandchildren,Julisa, Jose (Allie),Aleida(Edgar), Cheyenne, Antonio De Jesus (Yazareth), Humberto, Alondra (Matthew), and Rene; her great-grandchildren, Edgar, Jr., Evangeline,Emanuelle, Abel,Eiza, andAriela; her siblings, Robert (Delores) Castillo of Palmyra, WI, Victor Castillo, Sr. of Crystal City, TX, Julia Castillo of Whitewater, WI, andDelfina Cruzof Whitewater, WI. She is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 50 years, Tony C. Cardenas, Sr., her beloved son, Jesus C. Cardenas, her beloved grandson, Jesus Dakota "J.D."Cardenas, and her sister, Maria.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be heldat 11:00AMonWednesday, October 6, 2021 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Palmyra, WI. Fr. Mariadas Bekala will officiate the mass. Visitation will take place from 10:00AM until the time of service at the church. Paula will be laid to rest in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery immediately following the mass.
Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Palmyra & Eagle, WI is serving the family. To place an online condolence please visit gibsonfuneral.com
To plant a tree in memory of Paula Cardenas as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
