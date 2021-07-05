June 29, 1947 - May 7, 2020
Johnson Creek, WI - Paula Marie (Schaller) Brueggeman of Johnson Creek, went to her eternal rest on May 7th, 2020 after braving through a prolonged illness. Paula, age 72, was the baby, and last living child of 5, born to George and Anna Cecelia (Dinger) Schaller. She was proud to say she was Daddy's little princess and loved to tell stories of their adventures together on the family farm outside Norwalk WI. She would grow up being tough as nails and working jobs difficult for most men. She was forced into retirement from Saelens Corporation in Johnson Creek due to illness and missed the work until the day she left this earth.
One of the best things about Paula was how she gave to others. When her daughter was deployed in Iraq, Paula asked for the names of soldiers who could use a message from home and would put together care packages filled to the brim with all sorts of goodies. She built loving relationships that would grow throughout the years and lasted until the day she left this earth. She enjoyed eating out and would treat just about anyone who would join her for a meal. Her favorite hobby was to sit at home and play video games in a way she was famous for. She was also an avid movie buff and was known by name at the local movie theater. In the last few years she spent much of her time crocheting gifts for family and friends, making her own designs to celebrate sports teams, movies and other interests. She is dearly missed.
She is survived by her children Jim (Karen) Brueggeman of Fort Atkinson, John Brueggeman of Marco Island Florida, and Christy Schaller of Savannah Georgia, grandchildren Liane, Gage and Tyler and great granddaughter Chloe. She was also loved as a mother figure by her niece Vickie (Lon) Sherman of Fort Atkinson, and loving grandmother to their children Mark and Danielle. She was preceded in death by her parents George and Cecelia, siblings; Phillip, George, Norman, Vera, Marcella, and Arnie; and her daughter-in-law, Debbie Brueggeman (2021). She has also joined many other family and friends who have gone before her.
A visitation and Christian service will be held at Nitardy Funeral Home in Fort Atkinson on Saturday, July 10th beginning at 10am, with a light lunch to follow. A private burial will be held at Lakeview Cemetery.
Special thanks to Paula's caregivers at Sunset Ridge in Johnson Creek, and Watertown Hospital.
Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
