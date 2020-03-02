OCONOMOWOC — Paulette Loy Myers Traver — born Paulette Loy Myers to Roy Clifford and Lois Schaefer Myers in Waseca, Minn. on July 3, 1947, at 11:55 p.m. at Waseca Memorial Hospital — went to the arms of Jesus peacefully at 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at her residence in Oconomowoc.
Her husband Dev and daughter Ellen were by her side, and earlier that day her daughter Cara and son Luke also were by her side.
Visitation and remembrances will be held on Saturday, March 21, at 1 p.m. and a celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 145 E. Lisbon Road in Oconomowoc.
More information can be found online at Thelen Funeral Services: https://www.thelenfh.com.
