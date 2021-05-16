May 15, 2021
Oconomowoc, WI - Pauline Meihak Barnes entered eternal life on Saturday, May 15, 2021 while in the care of Angel's Grace Hospice in Oconomowoc, WI. Surrounding Pauline in her final hours were her children and grandchildren who shared stories of love and laughter.
Pauline was the second of 7 children born to John and Eva Kabiuk on May 9, 1935, on the family farm in Erwood, Saskatchewan, Canada. The community language was Ukrainian and it was Pauline's first language during her early years.
At age 18, Pauline set out for the United States and a career in nursing. She earned her R.N. degree from the Hew Haven School of Nursing in New Haven, CT.
Pauline met her husband, Albert, at her first job after completing her nursing degree. They were married on June 7, 1958. They raised their three children, Daniel (Pam), Pueblo, Colo., Julie Lee, Pewaukee, WI. and David (Renee) Scandinavia, WI., in the Fort Atkinson area. As she raised her children and cared for the family, she also continued her professional career as a nurse for Jefferson County Home Health services.
Following the death of her husband in 1994, she continued to reside in Fort Atkinson and eventually remarried Dr. Rodney Barnes in 2003, and moved to Oconomowoc WI.
Pauline is survived by her children as well as 12 grandchildren; Michael Lee, Beth Helm (Chris), Nick Behselich (Brianna), Nolan Meihak, Nathan Meihak (fiancée' McKenna), Philip Meihak (Audrey), Aaron Meihak, and Joseph Meihak. She is also survived by 6 great- grandchildren; Conner, Micah and Harrison Behselich and Addy, Lily, and Myles Helm; sisters Mary Harder and June Block. Her husband Albert and husband Rodney; Sister Irene and Brothers Bill, Fred, and Metro preceded her in death.
Pauline's life was characterized by her deep love of family; her strong faith in God; her satisfaction in completing diligent hard work; and the enjoyment of a good game of cards.
A funeral service will take place at 11 AM on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Nitardy Funeral Home, 1008 Madison Ave., Fort Atkinson, WI 53538. Visitation prior to services will take place from 9AM until the time of service. Pauline will be interred during a private family ceremony.
Memorials can be made in Pauline's name to ProHealth Angel's Grace Hospice, N74W35908 Servants Way, Oconomowoc, WI 53066 or a charity of your choice.
Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
