Jefferson, WI - PAYTEN GERALD DREWEK, 22, passed away June 1, 2022 from injuries suffered in a motorcycle accident. He was a US Marine stationed at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.
Payten grew up outside of Jefferson and was very involved in 4-H showing dogs and horses. He enjoyed helping friends with other animal projects and showing draft horses with his family. They would show at several county fairs throughout the summer. Payten won the Hitchcock Award when he was 17 by earning highest points in three different classes of showing draft horses at the Jefferson County Fair in 2018.
Payten started working at a young age doing odd jobs for many people. At 16, he worked for Milwaukee Millwork then moved to Balsam Lake, WI where he lived with family friends. He worked for C.W.S. and did his schooling. Payten returned home a year later to prepare himself to join the United States Marine Corps. Payten rose to the rank of corporal, being promoted twice meritoriously.
He is survived by his parents, Gerald and Pamela (Chwala) Drewek of Jefferson; sisters Savanna Drewek of Fort Atkinson and Suraya Drewek of Jefferson; grandmother Barb Chwala of Jefferson; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Payten is preceded by his grandparents Norbert and Theresa Drewek and Robert Chwala.
A prayer service will be held on Sunday, June 26, 2022 at the Jefferson County Fair Park Activity Center at 2:00 PM with burial to follow in St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM until time of the service at the Activity Center.
Following the burial, guests are invited back to Jefferson Fair Park for a horse and pony exhibition.
Memorials can be made to Children's Wisconsin Hospital in Milwaukee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.