Pearl Lorene Goodson passed away Dec. 1, 2019, in Fort Atkinson.
She was born on Jan. 10, 1930, in Conway, Missouri.
Pearl is survived by her daughters, Barbara (John) Hoge of Whitwater, Julia (Wayne) Hesse of Sullivan, Patricia (Les) Bowling of Watertown and Robin (David) Zehnder of Fort Atkinson; one son, James (Bonnie) Goodson; and one brother, Merlin Durbin of Salt Lake City.
She was preceded in death by daughters, Mary Schneeberg and Kathy Goodson; brothers, Leo Durbin and Forrest Durbin; her parents, Christopher Durbin and Barbara Matherly; and sisters-in-law, Geri Durbin and Judy Durbin.
She was cremated.
