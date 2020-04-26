WHITEWATER — Pearl M. Grosskreutz, 95, of Whitewater and previously of Palmyra, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020, at Fairhaven Retirement Community of Whitewater.
Pearl was born on Aug. 11, 1924, in Palmyra, the daughter of Lawrence “Tink” and Mary (Holm) Carpenter.
She married Edmund Grosskreutz on Oct. 9, 1945, in Fort Atkinson, and the two would go on to enjoy 58 years of marriage together until Edmund’s death in 2004.
Pearl was a fixture at the Palmyra Pharmacy for many years and spent most of her life in Palmyra until health issues preceded her move to Fairhaven. Pearl will be dearly missed by those she leaves behind.
Surviving are her sons, Harry (Lauren) McGavran of White Rock, N.M., and Edmund (Sandra) Grosskreutz Jr. of Whitewater; and her daughter, Galen (John) Schilling of Palmyra. She also is survived by four grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She also was preceded in death by her sister, Laura; brothers, Otto, Alvin, Charles, Richard and John; and her half-sisters, Jenny and Celia.
Pearl will be laid to rest next to her husband in Hillside Cemetery of Palmyra.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Palmyra & Eagle is serving the family. To place an online condolence please visit gibsonfuneral.com.
