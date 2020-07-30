JEFFERSON — Pearl M. Werner, 77, of Jefferson, was called home unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.
Pearl was born on Sept. 25, 1942, in Madison, the daughter of Oscar and Ruby (Reese) Fischer.
She graduated from Jefferson High School in 1960 and married Eugene Werner on Sept. 30, 1961, at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Jefferson.
The couple had two daughters and lived in Jefferson their entire married life.
Pearl and Eugene owned and operated Southgate Furniture (now Crosstown Floors) and she was in charge of the finances. The couple served with Evangelist Tom Stamman for 16 years, traveling the Midwest extensively.
Pearl enjoyed gardening, flowers and cooking. She was concerned with the ones she loved and kept close contact with them.
She was a life-long follower of Christ, and the family finds comfort in knowing she is with her Heavenly Father and her husband of nearly 60 years.
Pearl is survived by her daughters, Julie Werner of Washington, Ill., and Lisa (Danny) Anderson of Janesville; her “grandpups”; and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
A funeral service will be held at noon on Tuesday, Aug. 4, at the Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home of Jefferson with the Rev. Cathy Price presiding.
Visitation will be on Tuesday at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Pearl will be laid to rest at Union Cemetery following the service.
Memorials in Pearl’s name to the family would be appreciated.
