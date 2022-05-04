Lake Mills, WI - Peggy J. Brunk, 73 of Lake Mills, passed away on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc.
Peggy was born January 22, 1949, at St. Joseph's in Milwaukee, the daughter of Robert and Ethel (McDonald) Wearing. She attended Oconomowoc High School and graduated in 1967. On November 15, 1970, Peggy married Rick M. Brunk at St. John's Lutheran in Jefferson, WI, and the couple spent 36 years together until his death in 2006. Peggy was a very hard-working woman who put her whole heart into everything she did. For over a decade, she worked as a secretary at the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office in the Detective's Division where her husband also worked. Following her husband's passing, she became interested in plants, and took care of many within her home. After moving to a smaller house, Peggy enjoyed taking care of her lawn and planting flowers outside. She was a committed Milwaukee Brewer's fan, and always had a game on the TV. Above all else, family meant the most to Peggy, and she cherished all the time she spent with her children and grandchildren. She was a kind and caring mother, grandmother, and friend and she will be deeply missed.
Peggy is survived by: her children Melanie (John) Giddings of Appleton and Pamela (Josh) Abrahamsen of Lake Mills; grandchildren Faith, Samuel and Thaddeus; sisters Sandy (Don) Olszak of Jefferson and Sally Vogel of Jefferson. Peggy is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Peggy is preceded in death by her parents, husband Rick Brunk in 2006, sister Sherry Parker-Hebbe and other relatives.
The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to Peggy's sister Sandy and her husband Don, her son-in-law Josh and everyone else who helped Peggy age gracefully and maintain her independence.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at the Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home of Jefferson with Rev. Matt Krenke presiding. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the time of service at the funeral home. Peggy will be laid to rest at Zion Cemetery in Helenville following the service.
The Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit
