Peter Curtis Newcomb, 66, beloved husband, brother, son, father, grandfather and friend to many, passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday, June 22, 2020.
Peter was born on Oct. 17, 1953, to Myron and Ilse (Heyse) Newcomb.
He graduated from Fort Atkinson High School in 1971 and shortly thereafter began his construction career with Anderson Homes. Constructing nearly a hundred homes during his tenure, he later went on to own his own business, Newcomb Homes.
A skilled contractor with a keen eye for design, Peter spent countless hours at his drafting table bringing dream homes to life. After years of physical labor, he continued to help people with their homeowner dreams as a Realtor. Today his legacy lives on through the many quality, custom Newcomb homes that exist throughout the Fort Atkinson community.
While Peter was known for his tireless work ethic, his love for his family was unwavering. Peter married Pamela (Rice) Newcomb on Sept. 14, 1974. The two shared a profound love, steadfast and true. Together they had three sons: Lucas, Ben and Kyle.
Peter was a doting father, friend and role model to his boys. Their happiness brought him joy and he couldn’t have been more proud of the men they had become.
Peter and Pamela also were blessed with seven grandchildren. Peter enjoyed spending time with them, sharing his passions with them, and most of all taking them fishing.
Outside his work and family, Peter was an avid sportsman. He very much enjoyed hunting, golfing, fishing and the camaraderie that followed these sports. His annual excursions stretched from his cabin in the Northwoods, to Colorado, to the waters of Lake Michigan and South Dakota.
Peter was a captivating storyteller, and his trips always brought back new tales for his friends and family to enjoy.
Peter also enjoyed scuba diving. He and Pam vacationed several times with friends in Bonaire, part of the Dutch Caribbean, to indulge in the true beauty under the sea and some Lionfish hunting. Peter found true peace in the freedom of nature.
Peter was passionate and committed to all facets of his life; family, friends, work, play and community. His selfless acts of kindness never were underserved, and he always went above and beyond to meet the needs of those he cared for.
His humor, boisterous personality and booming voice will be sorely missed by everyone he has touched during his time here on earth.
Peter is survived by his wife, Pam Newcomb; sons, Lucas (Anna) Newcomb, Ben (Jenny) Newcomb and Kyle (Robyn) Newcomb; grandchildren, Austin (Tiffany Nelson), Kelsi, Braydon, Avigail, Blake, Landon and Noah Newcomb; step grandchildren, Knudt Lee, Belle McVeigh and Taylor Johnson. He also is survived by his father, Myron; mother-in-law, Elaine Rice; brothers, Jeff (Virginia) and Scot (Peggy Polk); nieces, Julia (Nick) Rutowski and Molly (Jordan Moreno-Breiner) Newcomb; nephews, Seth (Kylie Terrill) Newcomb and Jack Newcomb; grand-niece, Aurora Moreno-Breiner; and grand-nephew, Noah Newcomb.
Peter was preceded in death by his mother, Ilse Newcomb.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 11, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Koshkonong Mounds Country Club.
Memorials may be made in his honor to the Newcomb family toward a dedication at a later date.
Nitardy Funeral Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.nitardyfuneralhomes.com.
