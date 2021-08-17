February 16, 1955 - August 15, 2021
Fort Atkinson, WI - Peter L. Smith, 66, formerly of Fort Atkinson, passed away Sunday, August 15, 2021, at Mission Creek of Eden in Waukesha.
Peter was born on February 16, 1955, in Fort Atkinson to Donald and Cynthia (Weidemann) Smith. He was a 1973 graduate of Fort Atkinson High School then went on to graduate from Northwood University in 1977.
Peter was the proud owner of Smith Motors in Fort Atkinson for 25 years. He also enjoyed his years sitting on the board of Badger Bank. After retirement, he had the best of both worlds, spending winters in St. Thomas and summers in Canada fishing.
Peter is survived by his daughters, Gilly Anne Smith, Cally Mae Smith and Sydney Alex Smith; mother, Cynthia Smith of Fort Atkinson; sisters, Laurie Ann Lowson of Lahaina, HI and Tracy Housley of Fort Atkinson and many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Smith.
A visitation will take place at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson with a memorial service beginning at 3 p.m.
Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Jefferson County, Trinity Lutheran Church or the charity of one's choice.
Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.