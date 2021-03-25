Philip Olin "Skip" Parmenter

March 23, 2021
Fort Atkinson, WI - Philip "Skip" Olin Parmenter, 71, Fort Atkinson, passed away at home on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.
Skip was born on September 16, 1949 in Fort Atkinson to Willard L. and Byrdene E. (Phillips) Parmenter. He graduated from Fort Atkinson High School. Skip served his country in the United States Navy from 1968-1970 and received the National Defense Service medal. He was a welder, woodworker, mechanic and an avid painter and creator. Skip loved to fish, golf with friends and go to the casinos.
He is survived by his sister, Judith(Bob) Burow, his children, Willard Strese, Justin (Fawn) Zeh and Ryan Peyor; many grandchildren. Nieces Paulette, Debbie, Wendy and Nikki; nephew William; many great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Cameron Strese; siblings Lavern "Bud" Parmenter, Marion, Bernice, Patty and William.
A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 with visitation from 2- 4pm with a brief Service to follow. Nitardy Funeral Home 1008 Madison Ave. Fort Atkinson, WI 53538. Many thanks to Skip's family, friends , Fort Atkinson memorial hospital, Rainbow hospice and to Yvonne Duesterhoeft for all the support you have shown during Skip's illness. A Celebration of Skip's life will also be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.