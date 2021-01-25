Philip "Phil" Strohm

January 22, 2021
Lake Mills, WI - Philip Arthur Strohm of Lake Mills died on January 22, 2021, trusting in his Lord Jesus Christ and looking forward to the resurrection of the body and the life everlasting. He was born on February 29, 1928 in Burlington, Wisconsin, the only child of Leonard and Anna (Buchau) Strohm.
Phil was baptized into Christ and later confirmed his faith on May 24, 1942 at
St. John's Ev. Lutheran in Church in Burlington with Rev. 2:10, Be thou faithful unto death, and I will give thee a crown of life, as his confirmation verse. With the encouragement of his pastor, he attended Northwestern Preparatory School. He graduated from Northwestern Preparatory School in 1946 and from Northwestern College in 1950. Phil was the final class member of the NWC class of 1950.
He attended one year at Wisconsin Lutheran Seminary, then accepted an emergency call to serve as tutor at Michigan Lutheran Seminary. Phil met the love of his life, Joyce Hollmann, and they were married in 1952. He was called to Racine Lutheran High School where he taught math, religion, and Latin. In 1961 Phil accepted a call to Lakeside Lutheran High School as an instructor. He continued his education at Concordia College, Marquette University, and UW-Whitewater receiving a Master's Degree in Education in 1967. Phil was called as Lakeside's interim principal, then later as full-time principal serving from 1970-1990. He viewed his ministry at Lakeside as a special blessing personally as well as for his family. Phil would speak with joy about using God's Word to teach hundreds of students as they trained for life vocations and careers. Most importantly Phil rejoiced in the fact that his beloved students were not just educated for the world, but they were being spiritually equipped for life and most importantly, for eternity.
Phil was a long-time member of St. Paul, served on several boards, member of the St. Paul and Lakeside Men's Club, and served on the Lake Mill's Library Board and Foundation. He enjoyed playing golf with family and friends, building construction projects, and traveling with his wife.
The truths of God's Word served as the solid foundation for raising his children, and encouraging his grandchildren and great-grandchildren in that Word. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Joyce; three children, Gary (Kris) Strohm of Milton, Susan (Ken) Taylor of Watertown, Mark (Vickie) Strohm of Erin; 9 grandchildren, Brad (Molly) Taylor, Ryan (Rebecca) Strohm, Greg (Shelley) Strohm, Jordan (Evelyn) Taylor, Lindsey (Nate) Scharrer, Kelsey (Matthew) Tiradani, Kendalyn (Tom) Voss, Michelle (Matt) Meske, and Derek (Jessica) Strohm and 22 great-grandchildren; a cousin, Barbara Marty; nephews Jonathan (Molly) Hollmann and Kim (Cindy) Hjerstedt; nieces, Jennifer (Joel) Kluender, Chris (John) Ranson; sister-in-law, Betty Hjerstedt and brother in law, Alan (Diane) Hollmann.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:30 on January 30, 2021 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Lake Mills. Family and friends may pay their respects from 9:30 until the time of the service. Burial will take place at a later date.
Memorials if desired, would be appreciated to Lakeside Lutheran High School or St. Paul Lutheran Church.
The Nitardy Funeral Home is caring for the family. Online condolences can be made at nitardyfuneralhome.com.
For me to live is Christ, and to die is gain. Philippians 1:21
