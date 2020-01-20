Philip Thomas Luebke, Sr., 86, Fort Atkinson, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison.
Phil was born on March 23, 1933, in Cold Spring, to Frank and Martha (Krebs) Luebke.
He served his country from 1956 to 1962 in the United Stated Army and was stationed in Korea.
Phil married Delores “Bobbi” Erdmann on May 13, 1961. She preceded him in death on May 4, 2008.
Phil was an iron worker for Local 498 and retired in 1978. He also was a dairy farmer his whole life.
Phil enjoyed truck pulling and was a member of the Badger Truck Pullers. He also liked to hunt and fish.
He is survived by his children, Joan Luebke of Eugene, Ore., Philip Jr. (Debra) Luebke of Whitewater and Robert (Carla Stork) Luebke of Janesville; grandchildren, Philip Luebke III, Andrew (Katie) Luebke, Kayla Luebke, Krissa Hammerstad and Tyler Stork; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Mildred “Sue” Zimmerman; and brother, Rodney “Tubby” Luebke.
He also was preceded in death by his parents; children, Connie and Debra Luebke; and siblings, Frank Jr., Arthur Luebke, Ruth Johnson and Janet Krumm.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Jan. 24, at 11 a.m. at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 301 S. High St., Fort Atkinson.
Friends may call on Friday at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the service.
